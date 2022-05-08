‘Doctor Strange 2’ fan theory explains the movie’s biggest plot hole

It makes sense once the role of a certain surprise guest in their universe is taken into consideration.

As the title suggests, spoilers lie ahead given we’ll be diving into the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While director Sam Raimi undoubtedly stamps the movie with his own personal, professional, and stylistic signature, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can often be a chaotic, messy, beast.

Naturally, that comes with the territory when you’re dealing with a narrative that can accomplish virtually anything via the means of reality-hopping shenanigans, but Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been pointing out one flaw above all others; namely, the absence of either a Vision variant, or the white version that flew away during the final episode of WandaVision.

As chance would have it, Redditor Blitzkreeg21 has offered up a reason as to why, which you can check out below.

Not only does the idea of the Illuminati’s Reed Richards creating Ultron and his associated robotic sentries negate the need for Vision to even exist in his universe, but it neatly ties in with the notion of Tony Stark being solely at fault for the genocidal artificial intelligence’s desire to take over the world.

If Tony doesn’t build Ultron in the first place, then the Avengers don’t need to transfer the remains of JARVIS into a physical form in order to save the day, which means there’s no reason whatsoever for Vision to exist in the timeline where it’s the Illuminati who did battle against the Mad Titan, and not Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.