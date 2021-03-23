Doctor Strange 2 Reportedly Features An Interesting Avengers Twist

While there’s still much that we don’t know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the finale of WandaVision did at least lay a bit of the groundwork. Among other things, it looks as if Scarlet Witch’s mastery of the Darkhold is going to lead to some serious problems, which will no doubt force Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme into action.

Beyond that, it’s hard to say exactly what the studio’s got up their sleeve, but we’re certainly eager to find out. After all, Multiverse of Madness will mark the longest gap between solo sequels for any of the MCU’s major players. Indeed, Sam Raimi’s mystical follow-up hits theaters in March 2022, which is almost five and a half years after Scott Derrickson’s first outing for the Sorcerer Supreme.

Given that the pic deals with the very fabric of reality itself, there’ve been a ton of rumors surrounding the who, what, where and why of Doctor Strange 2, but so far, the veil of secrecy has been maintained. However, with shooting now well underway, some interesting details are beginning to emerge.

One particular juicy nugget that you might’ve missed is something we reported on the other week, when we heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be back for the sequel before it was confirmed – that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will make room for both Illuminati and the Avengers. Obviously, that’s hugely exciting in and of itself, but there’s an interesting twist to it.

The Alternate Avengers Assemble In Epic MCU Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You see, neither of these teams will be from the main MCU timeline and will instead come from alternate realities. While the Illuminati have been heavily rumored to be making an appearance in the upcoming sequel for a long time already, the multiversal Avengers is certainly a newer development.

It’s unlikely they’ll have a major role, of course, given how much is already set to go down in the film, but seeing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes brought to life by a different set of actors will no doubt be a thrill for fans. The only question that remains now, is, which Hollywood talent will be suiting up as Iron Man, Captain America and the rest when we see them in the multiverse?