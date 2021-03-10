Doctor Strange 2 Will Reportedly Have Multiple Versions Of [SPOILERS]

WandaVision may have just ended, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney Plus next Friday, ensuring that fans don’t have to wait too long to get new content from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having gone eighteen months between Spider-Man: Far From Home and the debut of the franchise’s first episodic series.

While WandaVision may not have tied into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in as overt a fashion as many viewers were expecting, it’s looking pretty clear that the Sorcerer Supreme is going to have to try and stop Scarlet Witch from destroying the very fabric of reality as she attempts to discover a timeline where her children exist.

Moody Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Teases Strange/Scarlet Witch Face-Off 1 of 2

Given the title of the movie, we also know things are going to get pretty weird, which has led to an avalanche of rumors surrounding where the central duo could go, and who they could end up meeting along the way. Insider Daniel Richtman is now offering that Multiverse of Madness will feature multiple versions of Captain America from across the MCU’s infinite realities, and while the tipster doesn’t specify which iterations we might see, we do know that there are plenty of candidates out there.

For one, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, John Walker and Isiah Bradley will all appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and have previous experience with the title of Captain America, while Chris Evans entering talks to return to the MCU has led to theories that he could be introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the HYDRA-sponsored version from the comic books. Based on what we know about Sam Raimi’s mystical extravaganza so far, nothing can be confirmed, but none of it can be realistically ruled out, either.