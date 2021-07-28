Doctor Strange 2 Will Reportedly Feature Cameos From Fox’s X-Men

If everyone rumored to show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home did drop by, then both of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters would need to run for at least six hours each, with every multiversal returnee getting one or two seconds of screentime each.

Kevin Feige has mastered the art of world-building, so we probably aren’t getting cameos just for the sake of cameos, but in the case of the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel, the door is wide open for anyone from any reality to return. So far, the only member of the cast confirmed to be making their MCU debut so far is Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, meaning there’s plenty of space available.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be back as Christine Palmer long before it was confirmed – that Multiverse of Madness could feature some familiar faces from the thirteen-film history of Fox’s X-Men franchise, although no names have been definitively given, so it’s wide open to interpretation.

Most fans would lose their sh*t if it was Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, and let’s not forget that Patrick Stewart revealed he held several meetings with Feige to discuss many things, including the mutants. Then again, it could just as easily be Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool or even Evan Peters as the proper version of Quicksilver this time around to make up for the divisive Ralph Bohner reveal.

As the title implies, anything can happen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so any X-Men favorites from days of yore would surely lean harder into the bigger names than the smaller fry.