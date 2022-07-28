Now that we know the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga will culminate with the superhero ensemble film Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025, many fans are giving their suggestions for who should direct the film, but Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is apparently out of the running.

We know Derrickson won’t be directing the film because he ruled himself out, in hilarious fashion, on Twitter.

When a fan asked, “Sir… is there any possibility for you be the director of Secret Wars😁… i’ll be happy if that happen😄,” Derrickson replied with a choice GIF.

The clip Derrickson used as a response featured Jackie Earle Haley’s Rorschach, from the 2009 comic book movie Watchmen, simply uttering “No” from the vigilante’s famous opening monologue.

Nothing formal has been announced for who might be behind the lens of Secret Wars, but we do know who will direct the film preceding it in the franchise, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Daniel Destin Cretton recently being confirmed as the helmer for the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

We must admit, Cretton is a rather excellent choice for The Kang Dynasty, based on the terrific job he did for Shang-Chi, which amounted to not only one of the best movies amongst Phase Four’s lineup, but one of the very best in the entire MCU. As for who could possibly direct the follow-up, we’d place our bets on either Cretton once again or Black Panther: Wakanda director Ryan Coogler, since the man has churned out classic after classic, as two very good choices.

We’d also love if Derrickson came back to helm another MCU movie at some point in the future, perhaps for the third installment of Doctor Strange. But with his recent horror film The Black Phone garnering immense critical acclaim, we would totally understand and enjoy it if he simply brought the world more well-crafted thrills on a smaller scale outside the genre of superhero movies, as well.

According to Marvel’s recent slate of announcements at this past weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, we will be getting two movies featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the same year, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars slated to hit theaters in 2025: on May 2 and November 7, respectively.