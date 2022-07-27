With ‘The Kang Dynasty’ taken care of, fans pitch their ideal ‘Secret Wars’ directors

One of the most interesting takeaways from the announcement that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton would be helming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is that the project won’t be shooting back-to-back with Secret Wars as many had anticipated.

If anything, that generates even more excitement and curiosity, given that the two massive blockbusters are directly connected and releasing only six months apart, but with different filmmakers calling the shots. To be fair, given that Cretton also has Disney Plus series American Born Chinese, MCU show Wonder Man, and a Shang-Chi sequel on his plate, it’s not like he would have had the time.

Now that one of 2025’s Avengers epics is accounted for directorially, MCU supporters have started throwing candidates into the ring to tackle the second of the pair. Needless to say, the contenders range from the logical to the completely unexpected, via the familiar and the fresh.

Now that we have a Kang Dynasty director, I can finally throw out my dream Secret Wars director…



Bring back Jon Favreau and have one of the coolest full-circle moments in modern pop culture. pic.twitter.com/Vpt2ncw76r — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) July 26, 2022

Since everyone is throwing out director suggestions for Secret Wars, here are mine. Note, I chose people I believed could comfortably handle a massive ensemble cast.

– the Russo Bros

– Peter Jackson

– Gore Verbinski

– James Cameron

– James Wan



I’m also down for Ryan Coogler. pic.twitter.com/B9A9IgKYu7 — ScreenAge Wasteland (@SAWasteland) July 26, 2022

Manifesting Ryan Coogler to direct AVENGERS: SECRET WARS. — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) July 26, 2022

I hope Marvel Studios gets Ryan Coogler or Nia DaCosta gets to direct AVENGERS: SECRET WARS. pic.twitter.com/j3OPRkCcwS — Jimmy Folino #WhoDey 🐅- BLM, StopAsianHate 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrNiceGuy513) July 26, 2022

The only way I’m watching Avengers Secret Wars is if they get fucking Denis Villeneuve to direct pic.twitter.com/5oZJn9UwMP — Blue (@BlueMaverickX) July 27, 2022

Someone said JJ Abrams should direct Secret Wars and look man here’s the thing as long as he doesn’t write it… JJ Abrams knows how to DIRECT an action epic so like that has my vote if it matters. — Logan (@coensesque) July 27, 2022

Really fuck shit up and get Ari Aster to direct Secret Wars — That One Doesn't Count (@ThaOneDontCount) July 27, 2022

IF THEY LET JON WATTS DIRECT SECRET WARS, I WILL BURN DOWN THE MARVEL OFFICES. — Brian (@fuelbot) July 27, 2022

It would be fitting were Jon Favreau to return to the fold, but given that Cretton’s hiring kept things in the family, it could be any number of prior talents who’ve impressed behind the camera already. While it would be fun to see Kevin Feige go completely outside of the box, there needs to be an air of “safe hands” surrounding whoever takes the reins on Secret Wars, if only for the sheer scope, scale, and levels of hype that are going to follow the long-awaited comic book adaptation at every turn.