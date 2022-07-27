Fans wonder what ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ means for ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel

It didn’t take long for Kevin Feige to drop his first Marvel Cinematic Universe bombshell following a San Diego Comic-Con panel that was positively packed to the brim with them, after it was confirmed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton would be overseeing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The news has gone down very well with the franchise’s fandom, but it’s also left many of them with a couple of lingering questions they’d love to have answered as soon as possible. The most obvious is what the timeline of fifth Avengers epic means for the filmmaker’s Shang-Chi sequel, which has been in development since late last year.

For some reason, it feels weird to me that Destin Daniel Cretton is doing AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY before a SHANG-CHI sequel. Any chance the latter happens first? — Adam Klay (@AKlay19) July 26, 2022

Three thoughts on Kang Dynasty news.



1. Cretton is a great choice, Shang-Chi fucks.



2. Curious that he was named for only Kang Dynasty, could possibly be looking at two separate directors for this.



3. Shang-Chi sequel is super far out, not happening for a good while. — Sasha Stan Account #BlackLivesMatter (@LegionWrex) July 26, 2022

Great news for THE KANG DYNASTY, but also makes me wonder when SHANG-CHI 2 is coming and if Cretton is still on board for that sequel https://t.co/lStf9E5oqU — Dal (@CinephiDal) July 26, 2022

Loved Shang-Chi so good news for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but does this mean a pure Shang-Chi sequel is even further away? https://t.co/9fbUEk0CAR — Ross Bishop (@RossBishop) July 26, 2022

Shang-Chi will definitely be in The Kang Dynasty so I don’t know. It feels like he will be making this and the Shang-Chi sequel back to back. I think they will probably have a different director for Secret Wars. — Kyle Arking (@ArkingKyle) July 26, 2022

Now is DDC shooting Shang-Chi 2 & Avengers back-to-back or do you think someone else steps in for Shang-Chi 2?



Avengers: Kang Dynasty could also just sub in for a Shang-Chin sequel if he’s one of the leads. — matt rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) July 26, 2022

What a good get! Shang-Chi was one of the best.



Also, looks like that leaked trademark for 'Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time' might be right for the sequel before Kang Dynasty.

(unless there is no Shang-Chi sequel, and that's the surprise) https://t.co/9RnPx8nblX — Rahul Majumdar (@darthrahul) July 26, 2022

I’m fairly confident in Shang-Chi 2 being one of the projects between the Avengers films—so would he direct both? Or drop out of the sequel entirely?



Also, could his envolvement in Wonder Man be a precursor to the character’s larger involvement in Kang Dynasty? https://t.co/JRxCstwYUX — Russ Milheim (@RussMilheim) July 26, 2022

The Kang Dynasty has a locked-in release date of May 2, 2025, while the second outing for Simu Liu’s martial arts master doesn’t even have a release window, and that’s without even mentioning Cretton’s attachment to the Wonder Man Disney Plus series, either. Unfortunately, it looks as though we could be waiting a long time for Shang-Chi 2.

Based on how long it takes to craft an MCU blockbuster from the ground up, The Kang Dynasty will need to begin shooting around early 2024, and we’re not even accounting for pre-production in that timeframe. Unless Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings can crank out a second installment from conception to release in the next 18 months or so, then we won’t be witnessing the bearer of the titular artifacts headlining another action-packed adventure until possibly 2026.