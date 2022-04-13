‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ finally has its rating

Ahead of its launch on May 6, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally received its rating.

According to MPA Classifications and Rating Administration, the Doctor Strange sequel will be rated PG-13. The film lands this rating due to its “intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language.”

While fans have been promised some horror elements by director Sam Raimi and the footage seen in the trailers does promise plenty of intense moments to look forward to, this rating would suggest we won’t be getting anything too confronting and it will instead be a suitable watch for families.

But apart from this minor revelation, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is being kept mostly under wraps ahead of its launch. Earlier this week it was reported that the film won’t be shown anywhere until its premiere, which will take place on May 2. At this point, critics will be free to share their thoughts on the movie which launches around the world later that week.

As the promotion builds up for the film launch, fans have been treated with a new featurette for the film that includes some new footage, and some flashy character posters to introduce the movie’s key characters.

The movie will bring the MCU further into the multiverse — an idea that was first showcased in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the TV series Loki.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness launches in theaters on May 6 and tickets are on sale now.