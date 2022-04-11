‘Doctor Strange 2’ character posters reveal the whole gang

At long last, the marketing campaign for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is beginning to kick up a notch or two, which means that we need to prepare ourselves for the bombardment to come.

Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s previous installment, Sam Raimi’s sequel hasn’t been spoiled weeks if not months ahead of time, which may have lent further weight to Sony’s reputation that it doesn’t run a particularly tight ship given that internet-savvy audiences didn’t find many surprises at all in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That’s not an issue for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though, which has outlined the bare bones of the mind-melting plot without putting too many cards on the table. In fact, only seven principal cast members have been confirmed so far less than a month out from release, but Michael Stuhlbarg is the only one who hasn’t gotten a character poster so far.

Doctor Strange, Wong, Christine Palmer, Baron Mordo, Scarlet Witch, and America Chavez all have, and you can check out the whole lineup in a new set of promotional one-sheets below.

Having suffered through a change in director, significant delays, multiple release date shuffles, a global pandemic, and extensive reshoots, the finish line is almost in sight for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Throwing the very concept of reality out of the window, the MCU has never seen anything like this film before, and we can’t wait until May 6 when the secrets are finally revealed to the world.