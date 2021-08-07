Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Reportedly Kills Off [SPOILERS]

A recurring theme in Hollywood blockbusters dating back decades is that they tend to hire actors who’ve proven themselves to be phenomenally talented over and over again, only to cast them in thankless one-dimensional roles that don’t even let them use a fraction of their talent.

One notable case in point is Chiwitel Ejiofor, an incendiary performer with the right material that’s shown up in 2012, Salt, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Old Guard and Infinite as either a scientist, tech guy or sidekick. Even in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange, where he took second billing behind leading man Benedict Cumberbatch, he was handed the ‘ally who turns evil that we’re saving for the sequel’ trope that big budget movies love so much.

Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo will be back to take a trip through Sam Raimi’s Multiverse of Madness, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Jaimie Alexander’s Sif was on her way back to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder long before it was confirmed – that things might not end up going too well for the former resident of Kamar-Taj.

According to our information, Mordo is going to be one of no doubt many people from any number of realities to fall foul of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, with even the most powerful sorcerers in the MCU unable to even try and slow Wanda Maximoff down, never mind stop her.

It’s about time Ejiofor was given something substantial to do having spent the last six years sitting on his hands waiting for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to even happen, although his shot at being the big bad looks to have been usurped by a former Avenger with the power to bend the fabric of reality to her will.