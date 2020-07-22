Ever since the credits went to black on Avengers: Endgame, fans have been speculating about who will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Avengers-level threat. While we likely won’t find out until the first major pieces of Phase Four have started slotting into place, the fact that Marvel are now asking fans who they want to see as the next big bad indicates that a major announcement might not be too far away.

The recent acquisition of the X-Men and Fantastic Four only widens the pool of iconic villains that can be brought into the franchise, with Doctor Doom and Magneto even being rumored to team up in a future project. Kang the Conqueror, M.O.D.O.K. and Galactus have also been touted as possible contenders, and we’ve now heard that the Devourer of Worlds could be set for an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us new National Treasure and Now You See Me movies were in the works, and that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed, all of which were correct – Nightmare is still slated to be Multiverse of Madness‘ main villain, but the Sorcerer Supreme will nonetheless have a brief encounter with Galactus as he ventures through multiple realities. And it could very well be the very first time we meet the antagonist, as he’s said to debut either in this film, or via a small cameo in The Eternals.

Either way, whether it’s his MCU debut or not, he will be in the movie, as one of the major plot points of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reportedly involves the title hero having to battle through a series of cosmic entities placed in his way by Nightmare, and Galactus will be one of them. While it’ll be more of a cameo than a major appearance, it will nonetheless establish that Galactus exists out there somewhere in one of the MCU’s many timelines and lead to his eventual introduction as one of the franchise’s major antagonists down the road.