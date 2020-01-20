Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently hit a speed bump with the unexpected departure of director Scott Derrickson. Marvel Studios aren’t going to let a little thing like the creative mind behind the film being fired slow them down though and pre-production is still going ahead even as they search for his replacement.

The shoot is scheduled to begin later this year, with the pic still targeting a May 7th, 2021 release. As such, the sequel has now popped up on Production Weekly with a new synopsis that sheds some light on the plot:

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.”

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The listing also includes the film’s cast. Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen are no-brainers, but we’ll also apparently see the return of Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer. This confirms what we reported way back in August, when our sources told us that she was set to show up.

Of course, if she does return, it’ll be interesting to see what form that appearance will take. In the comics, Christine Palmer becomes the Night Nurse, who provides medical care to injured superheroes. No word on whether the MCU Palmer will fill that niche, but it’ll be nice to see her return regardless.

In addition, this synopsis hints that Baron Mordo may return as the “old friend turned enemy.” This also makes sense given the final scenes of Doctor Strange. As yet, we have no word on whether Chiwetel Ejiofor is indeed locked in for the role (he’s not on this cast list), but it seems like a no-brainer that he’ll be back.