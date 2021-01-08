Doctor Strange Will Reportedly Fight Another Avenger In His Upcoming Sequel

There’s been a lot of speculation recently that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch could be poised for a turn to the dark side, and might even end up being unveiled as the big bad for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s entire Phase Four slate after losing control of her abilities.

The actress has tended to be stuck in the background for the majority of her time in the franchise, but that’s all about to change in a major way when WandaVision arrives next week. It may look like a whimsical and irreverent nod to the glory days of the sitcom, but there’s clearly something sinister lurking under the surface after Wanda creates an entire set of alternate realities just to spend time with her dead beau.

Moody Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Teases Strange/Scarlet Witch Face-Off 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Kevin Feige has already named Scarlet Witch as the most powerful superhero in the MCU, a title that the boss man isn’t going to bestow on her without a good reason, and the events of WandaVision will be tied directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3, with the overlapping timelines creating havoc within the very fabric of the MCU’s reality.

Olsen takes second billing in the Sorcerer Supereme’s sequel, and as we said above, there’s been a recurring line of thought that she’ll end up being revealed as the villain of the piece, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero forced into action to stop the explosion of her powers before things get any more out of control. Insider Daniel Richtman has now basically confirmed this after reporting that the two Avengers teammates will battle in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has always felt like an inevitable development as we’ve slowly learned more and more about WandaVision. There’s no telling how it’ll end, of course, but it’ll no doubt be thrilling to watch them square off against one another.