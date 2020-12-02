New MCU Rumor Teases A Fan Favorite Hero Taking A Villainous Turn

It’s been previously stated that Wanda Maximoff has the potential to be the most powerful character in the entire MCU, and that the extent of her abilities are to be explored in the forthcoming WandaVision, but a new rumor is giving weight to the possibility of her becoming a full-on villain.

According to Daniel Richtman, a tipster writing about ongoing productions, Wanda’s exponentially growing powers could set her on course to become the Avengers’ new enemy. Here’s what he had to share over on Patreon:

“After what Scarlet Witch will do to the Multiverse, the heroes of the MCU will turn on her, which [will] lead her into a path of madness.”

It’s worth noting the reference to Scarlet Witch, Wanda’s codename from the comics but by which she’s yet to be referred in any of the movies. It’s been previously stated that the events of WandaVision will see the origin of the name in this continuity, and given its negative connotations, it’s unlikely to be one bestowed with good intentions.

Even without reality warping, Wanda is a force to be reckoned with, most notably during the climactic battle sequence of Avengers: Endgame when she went one-on-one with Thanos to extract vengeance for his killing Vision, and would have quite literally ripped him to pieces with her psychokinetic powers had the Mad Titan not called for his warship to carpet-bomb the battlefield.

Although it’s being widely speculated that the MCU’s new big bad will be Kang the Conqueror, there’s been no official word on whether the character will even be featured in the series, let alone be portrayed as a presence dangerous enough to threaten the army of heroes now poised to meet new enemies. Wanda, however, certainly has that potential, both psychologically and in terms of her powers, and such continued development will allow her to remain one of the saga’s most interesting characters, whether she’s a hero or a villain.