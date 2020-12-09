Doctor Strange Star Wants To Play Sony’s Kraven The Hunter

Up until a couple of months ago, most fans were expecting Kraven the Hunter to be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain of Spider-Man 3. With Tom Holland’s Peter Parker set to go on the run after having his secret identity revealed to the world by J.K. Simmons’ returning J. Jonah Jameson, it made perfect sense from a narrative standpoint to have the most famous big game hunter in comic book history picking up his scent.

Of course, the major casting additions to the threequel have instead shifted all of the attention towards the multiverse, which is hardly surprising when Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Emma Stone, Kirsten Dunst, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are all poised to board the currently-shooting blockbuster, although recent reports have indicated that it won’t forget about Far From Home‘s cliffhanger, either.

Over at Sony, meanwhile, Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor was announced to be tackling Kraven the Hunter as a solo movie to continue the rapid expansion of the SPUMC. So far, no further details have been revealed, but a former MCU star has now thrown his hat into the ring to play the title character.

Scott Adkins is one of the biggest names in the realm of VOD action movies, and also portrayed Lucian in Doctor Strange, although you’d be forgiven for not remembering given how thankless the role was. The 44 year-old admitted in a recent interview that while he wishes he’d never signed on for the Sorcerer Supreme’s solo debut, he would love to return to the world of Marvel as Kraven.

“You know what, honestly, I wish I hadn’t played that part. To be honest with you, I feel like, in hindsight, I probably should have waited for something better. I’m a massive Marvel comic book fan, especially Spider-Man. I’d play Kraven the Hunter, apparently. I’ll pull that one off no problem. Come on. But I’ll tell you how you get a part, you never publicly state that you want it. Because then you’ll never get it. So I’m not playing with that. Headline: Scott Adkins doesn’t want it.”

Adkins might not appear in a lot of movies that score a theatrical release, but he’s definitely got the looks, physical presence and action chops to convince as Kraven the Hunter should he wind up on Sony’s shortlist when the casting process begins.