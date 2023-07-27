Does Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ have a post-credits scene? Answered

Tomorrow, Disney’s Haunted Mansion makes its way into cinemas all over for people to watch. The new take on the famous theme park ride has received mixed reviews, is being received more warmly than the previous one with Eddie Murphy from 20 years ago, and, now, some wonder if it has a post-credits scene.

While the cinematic touch is common in Marvel movies and was previously best known for being present in the works of the late John Hughes, it has since crept into other projects which are hoping for a sequel — or to expand into a broader franchise. It is why it pops up at the end of Hancock, is used at the end of Kick-Ass 2, and perhaps in a sign there is no confidence in the film, is not present within Haunted Mansion.

According to the No Guilt Fan Girl blog, which has already caught a screening of the piece now in previews, there are absolutely no end or mid-credits scenes to close off the supernatural horror comedy film. The blog goes on to note there are several instances in the film when one can get up to use the bathroom and not miss out on the story’s hours-long plot and, in an earlier post adds the piece is scary, but not too scary for young children and there is a lot of conversation about death and loss in the story.

The Haunted Mansion movie currently has a 45 percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this story’s filing. Though this usually does not bode well and the Barbenheimer trend is still sucking up most of the box office’s oxygen, the film’s director is already thinking about sequels, and if worst comes to worst and this only ends up being a one-off ahead of another take in 2043, there is always the chance it could see a critical re-assessment down the line just as the one with Murphy has experienced in the last few years.

If you want to watch it or the Muppets Haunted Mansion film, both are available right now on Disney Plus. While those have pulled some punches to a degree, you should not expect the new one to as its director has said dark elements will be explored, and this is very reminiscent of earlier Disney releases, which, when you look at them, touch on child abuse, murder, and the pain of being haunted by your vile stepmother.