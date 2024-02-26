Does ‘Dune 2’ have a post-credits scene?

In a time when every other movie is almost guaranteed to be part of a bigger cinematic universe, the idea of leaving the theater without waiting for a potential post-credits scene is a bit alien, and as such, Dune fans are wondering whether they should be a little more patient with Part Two‘s closing segment. But should you anchor your posterior in the cinema seat, hoping for a glimpse of things to come?

As you’ll know, Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic spin on Frank Herbert’s fictional universe has only set out to cover the first book in the Dune saga, but the director hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning for more once the dust (or the dune, in this case) settles on Part Two‘s release. So, regardless of Paul Atreides’ fate, Part Two has the chance to set up the next book in the series.

But does this new sequel feature a post-credits scene? Read ahead to find out.

Does Dune 2 feature a post-credits scene?

Much like the first entry, Dune: Part Two doesn’t feature a post-credits scene. Now, this doesn’t mean there won’t be a third movie, but resorting to tropes like post-credits scenes and superimposed texts teasing the return of certain characters is hardly something Villeneuve would do.

Besides, the future of the franchise will most probably be determined by Part Two‘s box office performance in the coming weeks, so it wouldn’t do to get ahead of ourselves before then. Imagine teasing a threequel only for the second movie to fail (even if it’s unlikely) and leave us with that brief teaser of a scene.

In any event, Dune: Part Two will open in theaters across the United States on March 1.