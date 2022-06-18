Does Earth exist in ‘Star Wars’ canon? Answered

It is, after all, a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars galaxy is full of planets like Tatooine and Hoth, but has anyone ever mentioned Earth? Do characters in George Lucas’ space drama know there’s a planet full of life in a different galaxy? And if they do, is it canon?

The truth, like most things, is a little more complicated than it originally seems. Let’s dive in.

Earth is both canon and non-canon in ‘Star Wars’

The most concrete example of a canon Earth in the Star Wars universe exists down in Florida at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. That’s right, we’re talking about the Star Tours ride, where you “jump to hyperspace on a thrilling 3D space flight to legendary destinations from the Star Wars saga.”

In the opening crawl of the ride there’s a mention of the “Earth system,” which means that in the Star Wars universe the planet indeed exists. The ride also explains that Earth is connected to other worlds like Coruscant and Naboo, and that it used to be a flight hub to Endor.

This is the most canon evidence of our planet in the space saga Star Wars, but that doesn’t mean the Star Wars expanded universe doesn’t have Earth references. In the books Supernatural Encounters: The Trial and Transformation of Arhul Hextrophon, Earth is called Urthha and designated as the planet where humans originated.

Other properties, like the non canon Star Wars/Indiana Jones crossover comic story “Into the Great Unknown,” also mention our planet. In the comic, Han Solo and Chewbacca crash land in the Pacific Northwest of the United States and the ship is discovered by Indiana Jones a century later.

Finally, in 2013, Earth was mentioned in a weird way. It was a mock press release “written” by the Empire asking the Obama administration to build a Death Star of its own. A petition asking for the United States to build the planet-destroying machine got so many signatures that the Obama administration responded — and denied the request.

“The Administration shares your desire for job creation and a strong national defense, but a Death Star isn’t on the horizon,” said Paul Shawcross, the Chief of the Science and Space Branch at the White House Office of Management and Budget. “Why would we spend countless taxpayer dollars on a Death Star with a fundamental flaw that can be exploited by a one-man starship?”

Shawcross also said such a weapon would cost $850,000,000,000,000,000 and that the administration is not in the business of blowing up planets.

The story gets weirder. After the refusal, Star Wars responded with a mock press release:

“It is doubtless that such a technological terror in the hands of so primitive a world would be used to upset the peace and sanctity of the citizens of the Galactic Empire. Such destructive power can only be wielded to protect and defend by so enlightened a leader as Emperor Palpatine.”

Governor Wilhuff Tarkin of the Outer Rim Territories also said that the move was “obvious cowardice” from the “unimaginatively named” planet Earth.