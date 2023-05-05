Does Gamora die in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?

This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally made it to cinemas, meaning that fans of Marvel’s premier band of misfits are one step closer to letting all of that bated breath out. Just what becomes of the Guardians after their clash with the High Evolutionary? Who goes on to lead a much-needed, less-exciting life? Who continues the high-flying adventures the Guardians have become known for, and who loses their lives entirely?

You’ll have to grab a ticket for James Gunn’s MCU swansong to get all the answers, but we’re happy to provide at least one of them here. Specifically, the answer to whether or not Gamora dies during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Warning: Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to follow.

Gamora comes out on the other side of this fight alive and well. Following the team’s victory over the High Evolutionary, Gamora returns to the Ravagers, who she’s been working with ever since the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame.

Despite her survival, it’s hard to say if we’ll be seeing the character in any MCU projects going forward; Zoe Saldaña may have made it clear that her time in the MCU is up, but she’s also pulling for Marvel to recast the character, so it all depends on what the studio has cooking and whether Gamora ends up being a part of that recipe.

One thing is for sure: the space to reintroduce Gamora is more than a bit plentiful, considering that the Guardians story being over is only a half-truth.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.