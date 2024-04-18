Kate Mara hugs a German Shepperd in the war film 'Megan Leavey'.
Does Rex die in ‘Megan Leavey?’

Come for Kate Mara, stay for the dog.
The 2017 war movie Megan Leavey is messing with people’s emotions all over again now that’s available on Netflix.

It recounts the real-life story of United States Marine Corps Corporal Megan Leavey who was paired up with a complicated and unpredictable German Shepherd named Rex as part of the K-9 program. They went on to serve two stints in Iraq together, where tragedy struck and forever changed both of their lives.

Kate Mara plays the title military veteran and is joined by Edie Falco, Common, Ramón Rodríguez, and Tom Felton in supporting roles. The real Meagen Leavey has a cameo in the film as “Female Drill Instructor #3.”

Megan Leavey flew under the radar when it came out, making only $3.8 million at the domestic box office. However, it seems Netflix has given it a second life, because the movie has shot up to the United States Top 10 charts, making it to the bronze position during the second week of April.

Does the dog die in Megan Leavey?

Dog lovers obviously love dog movies, but they paradoxically almost always end on a bad note for man’s best friend. If you’re a huge fan of these furry companions, it’s normal to wonder whether you’re going to see them be hurt or killed in a movie you’re about to watch.

We’re happy to inform you Rex does not die in Megan Leavey. He does, however, get injured in the same manner as his real-life counterpart. The real Rex passed away from old age five years before Megan Leavey was made, in 2012, but director Gabriela Cowperthwaite and writers Pamela Gray, Annie Mumolo, and Tim Lovestedt chose not to include his death on screen.

We will keep the rest of Rex’s story unspoiled for you, but believe us, this one is worth the watch.

Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.