Don’t expect any news about ‘The Flash’ at Comic-Con

Warner Bros. Discovery is gearing up for a huge Comic-Con appearance in July and while there is plenty to enjoy, many anticipated releases will be noticeably absent — including The Flash.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, fans won’t be getting a panel for The Flash at the event, but wouldn’t seem to have anything to do with Ezra Miller’s recent controversies.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that DC films launching in 2023 including The Flash and Blue Beetle will not have their own panels at the convention as they are “considered too far out for any panel to have a meaningful impact.”

DC fans could still get their fill of new content with 2022 films Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and DC League of Super-Pets are all contenders to show up at the event.

It doesn’t come as a big surprise that we won’t be getting a panel for The Flash given the current controversies that star Ezra Miller has been involved in. Given these issues, many fans have called for the star to be removed from the movie entirely, but Warner Bros. has not suggested that any action of this kind will be taken.

Right now The Flash is still scheduled to come out on June 23, 2023, with no changes announced to be made to the film that has already completed filming.

While Comic-Con likely won’t provide any new information about the film, as we approach its scheduled launch it’s likely that more news will come to light about DC’s next move regarding the character.