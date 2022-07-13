Don’t get too attached to Stormbreaker, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fan theory warns

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder has struck its way into theaters across the globe, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first solo fourquel also seeing a return of several important layers of Thor’s past.

With the obvious one being the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the other one of note is Mjolnir returning from shards, becoming a fully formed hammer yet again. It had only been broken since 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, but in universe Thor had been without it for eight years.

Since then, he’s been using Stormbreaker, forged from the heart of a dying star and parts of Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy. As of the end of Love and Thunder though, Thor is using Mjolnir yet again with his adoptive daughter using Stormbreaker. Fans don’t think the weapon will last much longer though, and a new fan theory believes it is on its way to a transformation.

Posted by /u/PacoDiez on /r/FanTheories, the user believes that Stormbreaker will soon transition and become a version of Yggdrasil from Nordic mythology.

In Nordic mythology Yggdrasil is the World Tree, which is believed to take root after Ragnarök. It’s a mystical and sacred tree which symbolises life, death, and rebirth. The fan theory believes that this symbolism will be key to its transformation, with Thor’s eventual death leading to Stormbreaker being planted, like in the beginning of Thor 4, and growing immeasurably.

It would make certain amount of sense and is some good guesswork, with Thor only receiving the weapon during the world-ending events seen in Avengers: Infinity War. For now he’s back with Mjolnir, but nothing can last forever. Whether or not Jane Foster will return again to wield Mjolnir is unknown, but fans don’t think she’s truly gone yet.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in cinemas.