Don’t tell Gal Gadot, but a fan favorite contender to replace her left an intriguing comment on James Gunn’s Wonder Woman celebration

We still don’t know for certain who’s going to end up wielding the Lasso of Truth as Wonder Woman in the new and hopefully improved DCEU, although Gal Gadot certainly seems confident it’ll be her.

So far, the only characters to have been confirmed to carry over from one universe to the next are the bare bones of James Gunn’s Peacemaker crew (which some people aren’t happy about for obvious reasons) and Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle, but the Justice League looks as if it’s getting a complete overhaul.

David Corenswet will headline Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold will debut a new Batman, The Flash bombed to a historical degree, Jason Momoa seems set to bow out as Aquaman and potentially reappear as Lobo, with Ray Fisher keeping the franchise at arm’s length, which leaves Gadot’s Diana Prince as the biggest question mark.

Image via Universal.

The actress seems convinced she’ll be getting that third solo adventure, but nothing has been confirmed or denied as of yet. Should a recasting happen, then one of the front-runners among fan circles has always been rising star Eiza Gonzalez, and it’s easy to see why.

In a curious development, co-CEO Gunn recently dropped a celebratory Wonder Woman post on Threads, and it’s been noted that Gonzalez commented a tantalizing “This image is the one” underneath. Naturally, it’s stoked the flames of speculation, but it can’t be denied that if the DCEU’s Amazonian isn’t being brought back into the fold, then the Ambulance and Hobbs & Shaw star would make a solid replacement.