Set photos reveal a pair of ex-Justice League stars and an MCU favorite wielding guns in a thriller Johnny Depp developed for a decade

The only person likely to be caught off-guard by the reports claiming none of the DCEU’s established Justice League will be returning for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s reboot is Gal Gadot, with the Wonder Woman actress remaining entirely convinced that she’s got a future as the lasso-wielding superhero.

Superman has already been recast, Ray Fisher took himself out of the running to return as Cyborg, Ben Affleck confirmed he was retiring as Batman for a second time, Ezra Miller’s solo adventure as the Flash became one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, and the smart money is increasingly being placed on Jason Momoa coming back under new management as Lobo, so it’s goodbye to the OGs.

Gadot and Momoa have at least been sharing the screen in a brand new project, though, with set photos (per The Daily Mail) from upcoming literary adaptation In the Hand of Dante showcasing the ex-Justice League members alongside Oscar Isaac in what looks to be a rather intense standoff.

Image via Warner Bros.

Julian Schnabel is directing the project, which dovetails between the 14th Century and present day, focusing on fictionalized versions of the novel’s author Nick Tosches (played by Isaac) and the poet Dante Alighieri.

Interestingly, Johnny Depp optioned the rights back in 2008, and tried to get it off the ground for a decade before Schnabel ended up moving forward without the Pirates of the Caribbean star, with Isaac stepping in to play the role he’d earmarked for himself.

Of course, Momoa and Depp have been joined at the hip for all the wrong reasons lately, making In the Hand of Dante an even more intriguing coincidence.