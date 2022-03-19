‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ delayed following hack of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the feature-length spinoff the beloved anime action series that was previously slated for release in North America over the summer, has been delayed due to a Toei Animation hack.

As a result, other delays include One Piece, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Delicious Party Precure, and Digimon Ghost Game, Anime News Network reports.

The film, which uses computer generated imagery instead of the series’ 2D animation, was slated for release in Japan on April 22. Toei announced the delay on Friday, along with an apology for fans who were looking forward to seeing it.

The plot, from a screenplay by original creator Akira Toriyama, puts a superheroic spin on the established mythology. It was the first new film project for the franchise since 2018’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was slated to have a large scale story, with Toriyama providing the plot, character designs, and dialogue.

The film is directed by Tetsuro Kodama, with an accompanying score by Naoki Satō. Other credits include Nobuhito Sue providing art direction, Chikashi Kubota providing animation direction, and Jae Hoon Jung providing CG direction.

According to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s website, a new release date will be announced in the future.

Toei previously announced that an unauthorized third party accessed their network on March 6, resulting in the company having to shut down part of their systems. They’re currently investigating the matter.

When it eventually does release, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be the 21st anime film in the overall Dragon Ball franchise.