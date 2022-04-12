DreamWorks has the perfect response to Al Pacino’s ‘Shrek’ phone case

The internet popped off this week after learning that legendary actor Al Pacino ensconces his iPhone 13 in a Shrek phone case. Yes, that Shrek, the 2001 computer-animated comedy starring Mike Myers. And no, Pacino does not have anything to do with the film — he just really, really likes it, presumably. Why else would one have a Shrek phone case?

At any rate, the revelation came from none other than actor Jason Momoa, who posted a photo dump to Instagram earlier this week celebrating artist Julian Schnabel’s recent gallery opening. The final photo featured Pacino and his 28-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah at a group dinner, where the case was spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter user Marie Bardi.

The following day, the official Twitter account for DreamWorks Animation couldn’t resist reacting to what was easily the most fun story of the week. “Real recognize real,” tweeted the outfit, along with a Photoshopped image of the big green ogre himself holding up a phone case with a collage of various Pacinos on the back.

If that rumored reboot ever does see the light of day, we think we know the perfect actor to voice a potentially new character. This seems like the start of a beautiful friendship. To paraphrase the song beloved by fans all over the world, somebody once told the internet that Al Pacino had a Shrek phone case, and it instantly became a point of obsession, but let’s hope the screen legend never ends up looking kind of dumb with his finger and his thumb when he’s trying to use it.