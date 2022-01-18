Dune and Encanto are sweeping the Visual Effects Society Awards nominations this year in the ceremony’s 20th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the organization.

Both films have six nominations each, with Dune leading in the feature film field and Encanto topping the animated film contenders, according to AwardsDaily. The top spot in the broadcast field goes to the Disney Plus Marvel series Loki, with four nominations.

The format and timing of the award show, which will include nominees in 25 categories, is still being determined by organizers with consideration for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The award categories recognize outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in the fields of film, animation, television, commercials, and video games.

Besides Dune, other nominees in the category of one of VES’ main awards, Best Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature Film, include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, No Time To Die, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Matrix Resurrections, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Unsurprisingly, many social media users predicted Dune will rightfully clean up in this category. The film featured a deft blending of jaw-dropping effects and real-life desert locales using innovative techniques, such as opting for a matte fabric painting later replaced with computer graphics rather than a green screen.

Out of all of those, Dune is the one that looks the most realistic in almost every single shot, there is not a single rubberman jumping around, there was a lot of practical effects and sets. It deserves it. — Wen (@wendofjohnson) January 18, 2022

It doesn't matter if it has less cgi than others. If the cgi was not even noticeable its good cgi. That's why 1917 won an Oscar for vfx a few years back — JewishKaisen 🪐 (@GT_Nintendo) January 18, 2022

Dune better — ferzsc💽 (@Ferzsc0) January 18, 2022

Another movie fan predicted that Dune would win big but lamented the perceived snub of Eternals.

dune is going to win easy.

Also as far as visuals effects go, eternals should've been considered over shang-chi — Neil 🕸 (not etwas) (@donttakeabreak) January 18, 2022

In fact, there were a lot of defenders for what some Marvel fans have called a critically underrated superhero epic, Eternals, a movie which director Chloé Zhao has cited Dune as an inspiration.

Shang-Chi but not Eternals? Did they SEE Shang-Chi's third act??? — leyton. (@ProteanRedux) January 18, 2022

How tf did Shang chi get nominated but Eternals didn't ? — Ashu (@ashucomics) January 18, 2022

you gotta be kidding me pic.twitter.com/gCNmsc6Y1d — vera ♡ (@verapiecks) January 18, 2022

this shot alone is more impressive than anything in nwh lmfaooo pic.twitter.com/v7aN4TLZQO — 9karri (@cosmicrungal) January 18, 2022

Another Twitter user expressed how he would be happy with Dune, or even Eternals winning, had it been nominated, but the inclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections was baffling to them.

Either Dune or even Eternals won I would have been more than happy but NWH ? Matrix tf ? — Thor : Love And Thunder Countdown and Updates (@ThorNews4u) January 18, 2022

In fact, many fans were also debating the merits of The Matrix Resurrections’ nomination, a film that had a mixed response from critics and fans alike.

The matrix probably had best visual effects out of these movies, the movie itself was mid, but effects were great. — BatSeid (@UncleBatseid) January 18, 2022

Like they changed nothing about it pic.twitter.com/JD6AnNQFWT — peter parker (@Ameer1xq) January 18, 2022

Godzilla vs. Kong was also a title some movie fans predicted would be the sleeping giant of the award.

Honestly… Godzilla vs Kong should win — swshriv 🇵🇦 | Mysterio (@swshriv) January 18, 2022

Godzilla vs Kong deserves it pic.twitter.com/8U4Hy9XUwx — Childish Landino (@BehemothMode) January 18, 2022

One social media user expressed that they thought Godzilla vs. Kong deserved recognition for arguably being the catalyst for people returning to movie theaters amid historic low attendance due to the pandemic.

GVK saved cinema and got the box office back in action, it earned this win.



Give them their due! pic.twitter.com/P1K72Z5i41 — ⋈ LindenOutpost ⋈ (@Driscoll23Jack) January 18, 2022

And speaking of the kaiju genre, among the many sweeping action and adventure films nominated, including two superhero movies, one fan on Twitter wondered why the awards seemingly snubbed DC’s The Suicide Squad, a film which director James Gunn has said has the best visual effects of any movie he’s worked on.

The Suicide Squad snubbed pic.twitter.com/IukrGBn3RY — John 🍿 (@johnruns45) January 18, 2022

One social media user provided a whole smörgåsbord of films they thought deserved recognition, including Free Guy, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, A Quiet Place Part II, but definitely not Black Widow.

Eternals, The Suicide Squad, Free Guy, Ghostbusters: Afterlife & A Quiet Place Part II were horribly snubbed but at least Black Widow isn’t here! pic.twitter.com/APtMQ9jOSX — Josh ❤️ The Book Of Boba Fett #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 18, 2022

If you want a closer inspection yourself for the top-nominated live-action feature film for the VES Awards, check out Dune on digital download on Jan. 17 and on Blu-Ray Jan. 13.