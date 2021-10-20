Dune’s Sequel Is Reportedly Already Greenlit

The story of Arrakis and Paul Atreides will continue on the silver screen. On the eve of the film’s release, reports are coming in that a sequel has already been given the go-ahead.

Director Denis Villeneuve has always been fairly vocal that Dune was going to be a part one, so the news isn’t completely surprising, but still exciting nonetheless. Dune is going to be released both on HBO Max and theaters at the same time on Oct. 22.

While there’s been a lot of talk about how simultaneous releases have a negative effect on the box office, Warner Bros. may actually be more interested in streaming numbers than theater ones.

Warner Bros. is hoping that the movie will pop subscription numbers to HBO Max. Subscription revenues are ongoing as opposed to a one-time ticket purchase for a movie.

Earlier this year, Villeneuve spoke out about the issue of streaming versus theatrical release. He said he was disappointed in the decision to release on dual platforms and that the pandemic was an “enemy of the cinema.”

“The way it happened, I’m still not happy. Frankly, to watch ‘Dune’ on a television, the best way I can compare it is to drive a speedboat in your bathtub. For me, it’s ridiculous. It’s a movie that’s made as a tribute for the big-screen experience.”

Other directors pretty much agree with his position. Christopher Nolan famously left Warner Bros. over the issue.

It will be interesting to see if this causes tensions between the director and Warner Bros. when Dune 2 begins production.