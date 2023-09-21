Dwayne Johnson already a distant memory to DC after his debut role gets recast and partnered up with Scooby-Doo

The chances of James Gunn recasting Black Adam as part of his overhauled DCU are fairly nonexistent, but Dwayne Johnson‘s other role in the franchise is nowhere near as safe.

The freshly-appointed co-CEO of the studio has gone on record several times over espousing his love for Krypto the Superdog, and has even teased Chris Pratt taking on the mantle of voicing Superman’s canine companion, in what would be a slap in the face for The Rock after he made a point of using both of last year’s DC releases to set up a showdown with the Man of Steel in the post-credits.

Image via Warner Bros.

However, as say as the highest-grossing release to emerge from the flagging saga since the billion-dollar behemoth that was Aquaman might be from rebooting in the near or distant future, the same can’t be said of Krypto as Johnson’s contributions to the comic book company slip further and further into memory.

Next week brings the release of Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!, a fairly self-explanatory family-friendly offering that finds the two titular dogs partnering up to solve a mystery. It’s hardly going to be greeted as a dagger through the heart seeing as it’s not exactly being heralded as a game-changer in regards to incoming DC content, but it’s interesting nonetheless that one of the A-list megastar’s dual-pronged assaults on superhero stardom is already heading back to screens with a fresh coat of paint.

As mentioned, the Man in Black should be immune unless James Gunn takes the urging of some callous fans and reboots the property with Vin Diesel in the title role for the sole purpose of sticking it to Johnson based on the bald-headed duo’s long-running (and apparently resolved) Fast & Furious feud.