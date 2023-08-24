Speculation runs rampant that James Gunn is planning to recast Dwayne Johnson’s DC role as soon as ‘Superman: Legacy’

Only in the world of superhero cinema could a dog in cosplay lead to speculation that the world’s biggest movie star is about to be unceremoniously recast, but that’s been the way of things ever since James Gunn assumed control of DC Studios as co-CEO.

The filmmaker and executive recently took to social media and revealed that the art department’s resident canine companion had been getting into the spirit of Superman: Legacy by sporting a Man of Steel costume, but eagle-eyed users were quick to dissect every inch of the images for any insights they could find regarding the incoming reboot.

via Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Funnily enough, that’s exactly what’s happened. Upon discovering the comic books lurking in the background, it’s been revealed that one of them is 2011 issue “Lost Boy: A Tale of Krypto the Superdog,” while another features Adventure Comics #210, which introduced the four-legged hero for the very first time.

Of course, Dwayne Johnson voiced Krypto in DC League of Super-Pets as part of his failed attempt to carve out a corner of the DC universe all to himself, while Gunn has mentioned more than once that he’s a big fan of the intergalactic best friend of Krypton’s last son, so it’s only natural that dots are being connected to assume that Superman: Legacy will feature the Superdog in one form or another.

Having been cast out as soon as Gunn and Peter Safran swept to power, though, it’d be another kick in the teeth for The Rock were his first-ever DC appearance to be recast as part of the rebranded saga’s very first project.