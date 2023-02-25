Dwayne Johnson could technically make a stealthy return to the DCU, but his ego wouldn’t allow it

You’ve got to hand it to Dwayne Johnson for his ambition when it came to carving out his own corner of the DCU, but once the winds of change had blown through the studio to see James Gunn and Peter Safran installed as co-CEOs, the A-list superstar was almost immediately shown the door.

It has to rank as the biggest embarrassment of The Rock’s Hollywood career when he couldn’t stop talking about changing the hierarchy of power, bringing back Henry Cavill’s Superman, launching various sequels and spinoffs built out from Black Adam, and setting up an epic showdown between the Man in Black and the Man of Steel, only to be left with absolutely nothing.

The discourse surrounding Black Adam became so all-encompassing that everyone seemed to completely forget about DC League of Super-Pets as a result, which in hindsight saw Johnson hilariously double down on his plans by teasing an animated showdown between Black Adam, Superman, and their respective anthropomorphized accomplices.

However, a sneaky suggestion put forward on the forums of Reddit has nominated a method to bring the exiled leading man back in from the cold in a way that would both act as a wink to his ill-fated original tenure, and give James Gunn the opportunity to mend fences while utilizing a character he’s admitted he loves.

Hypothetically, there’s nothing inherently wrong with the idea of having the 50 year-old reprise his role as Krypto the Superdog in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow if the canine companion ends up being part of the project, with one exception. The actor and producer’s ego and hubris is what cost him his shot at DC glory in the first place, so you’d feel confident that he wouldn’t take kindly to be asked to head back into the recording booth for a strictly minor part while being asked to watch the franchise’s evolution from the outside looking in.