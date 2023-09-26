Dwayne Johnson even getting snubbed by ‘Scooby-Doo’ can’t extinguish all traces of hope for a surprise DC sequel

It’s wild to think that, not too long ago, in September 2022, we were gearing up for the release of Black Adam, which Dwayne Johnson had promised us for years was going to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe forever. Well, he was kinda right, just not in the way he expected. The film disappointed so much that The Rock had a severe parting of the ways with DC, meaning it’s highly unlikely he’ll show up anywhere in James Gunn’s rebooted DCU. Either as Teth-Adam or his other, oft-forgotten, DC role.

Prior to Black Adam‘s arrival, Johnson made his DC debut in summer 2022’s DC League of Super-Pets animated film. While this one managed to avoid much of the high-profile embarrassment as Black Adam, not many people really remember The Rock’s other attempt to start a DC franchise at this point, so it’s unlikely to spawn its own sequel. Nevertheless, proving that wishful thinking can be an extreme sport, some Redditors on the DC sub have discussed whether a Super-Pets 2 could ever happen.

Image via Warner Bros.

In short, no, it couldn’t. As one perceptive commenter put it, “There’s bad blood there. We won’t see Johnson in a DC project for a long, long time.” If a follow-up was felt to be warranted by Warner Bros., as the OP suggested, it would probably be a direct-to-DVD release with a soundalike as Krypto. That’s especially plausible given that Johnson has already been replaced, in a major crossover flick with an iconic WB character.

Namely, Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too! — releasing this Sep. 26 — naturally features Superman’s mutt in a major role, with The Rock nowhere to be seen. Not to mention James Gunn looks to be gearing up to introduce a live-action Krypto in Superman: Legacy. All in all, DC League of Super-Pets 2 isn’t quite as impossible as Black Adam 2, but it’s probably not worth launching a #ReleasetheSnyderCut-like campaign anytime soon.