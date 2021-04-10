Dwayne Johnson Says He’d Be Honored To Serve As President

From WWE champion to one of the biggest movie stars in the world… to the White House? For a while now, there’s been increasing talk that Dwayne Johnson could next master the political world and run for office. And, according to a new survey, it seems that nearly half of Americans would support him if he ever did. The poll, conducted by Pipslay, asked over 30,000 people whether they’d vote for The Rock as President, with 46% declaring that they would.

Johnson has now responded to this news on Instagram. Sharing a screenshot of Newsweek’s write-up of the story, the Hobbs & Shaw star added the following in his caption:

“Humbling… I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people… us.”

That’s an intriguing reaction from Johnson right there. His comments are light-hearted, but it’s clear that he’s not ruling it out – note the phrasing of “if it ever happens.” Likewise, his statement that he’d be honored to serve the American people only adds more clout to the talk that he’s seriously considering running in years to come. At the very least, The Rock is clearly very passionate about some doors being broken down in regards to who holds the presidency.

The run-up to last year’s election was when chatter of Johnson’s hypothetical bid for office really heated up, following a powerful eight-minute speech he shared on social media encouraging then-President Trump to show “more compassionate leadership.” Likewise, The Rock has stated in an interview that he’d run for president “if that’s what the people want.” Well, going by this new poll, it is. Come on, he’s even made a TV show about it.

Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in Netflix’s Red Notice, opposite Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and is currently shooting DC’s Black Adam movie.