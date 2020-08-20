3 Dwayne Johnson Movies Are Reportedly Getting Sequels

In general, it’s good to be Dwayne Johnson. For the second year in a row, he topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actors and a major component to his wealth, of course, is his box office success. Over the last several years, he’s certainly had a good run and he’s now looking to continue that streak as three of his films are reportedly getting sequels.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us National Treasure 3 and a new Exorcist movie are in development, both of which were correct – Journey 3 and Rampage 2 are both happening and are currently coming together behind the scenes, while Netflix is already working on mapping out a sequel to upcoming action flick Red Notice.

Of course, it’s no surprise to hear that a Dwayne Johnson movie is getting a sequel. Well, except for maybe Baywatch. Journey 3 is interesting though because the second one was a sequel to a Brendan Fraser film and came about in that period in Johnson’s career when he would enter pre-existing franchises and make them more popular. Still, after earning around $335 million worldwide, it’s perhaps understandable that the studio wants to do another one.

Rampage, meanwhile, was a modest success. Of course, Johnson was in the middle of a bit of a down period with Baywatch, Rampage and Skyscraper, but they all did much better overseas and in the case of Rampage, it made more than $400 million worldwide and features lots of monsters and CGI, which is a recipe for success in foreign markets.

Lastly, Red Notice features Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in a heist movie. Money is being printed somewhere just typing that sentence. It’s clear that Netflix desperately wants to enter the franchise game and with sequels currently in development for Extraction and, presumably, The Old Guard, it only makes sense to already get the ball rolling for a follow-up to Red Notice, too.

When all these projects will materialize, that we don’t yet know, but Dwayne Johnson already has Jungle Cruise and Black Adam on the horizon, among several other high profile pics, so it appears that his A-list status isn’t going away anytime soon.