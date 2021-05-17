Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants Black Adam To Fight Batman In The DCEU

The constant talk of Dwayne Johnson stepping in to save the SnyderVerse was everywhere for a couple of weeks, before vanishing completely from the conversation. While it would certainly support the unsubstantiated rumors that he’d been banned by Warner Bros. from speaking about it, his silence might also be down to the fact that he’s currently hard at work on Black Adam, so both sides of the story fit a certain narrative depending on which way you choose to look at it.

What we do know is that he’s one of the biggest stars in Hollywood that takes a hands-on role when it comes to developing all of his projects from the ground up, so he’s always one of the major creative driving forces behind anything he appears in. Naturally, on that basis it would be safe to assume that Johnson already knows where he wants the Black Adam franchise to head in the future, with insider Daniel Richtman now claiming that a scrap opposite Batman is on his to-do list.

The tipster doesn’t expound on his statement any further, though, so there’s no mention of whether it’s the Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson version of the Caped Crusader, or when or where it’s supposed to happen. Obviously, Black Adam is essentially a god and he could realistically snap the Dark Knight in half with very minimal effort, which doesn’t sound particularly cinematic, but in the comic books, one of his weaknesses is lightning, so Bruce Wayne can technically come up with some sort of contraption that would work to his advantage.

As always, though, the future DC Films slate is shrouded in uncertainty and swamped with speculation, and we won’t have a real handle on how Black Adam fits into the grand scheme of things until the movie hits theaters next summer.