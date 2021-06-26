Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Be In Charge Of His Corner Of The Fast & Furious Universe

At long last, the Fast & Furious franchise has returned to the big screen, fourteen months after the ninth installment was initially set for release. Needless to say, fans are going wild for the latest adventure for Dominic Toretto and the gang, which somehow manages to double down on both the notion of family and the insane set pieces that have become the brand’s signature over the last decade.

All good things must come to an end, though, with Vin Diesel admitting that he wants The Fast Saga to go out on its terms once the tenth and eleventh entries in the main series have drawn to a close. Of course, Universal have no intentions of letting their most lucrative cash cow go to waste, so we can expect a handful of spinoffs once the core cast have ridden off into the sunset for the last time.

Vin Diesel Teases Dwayne Johnson's Return To Fast & Furious With New Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given the popularity of the two leads, Hobbs & Shaw is well placed to pick up from where Dom and his crew left off, especially after the first outing for the chrome-domed odd couple hauled in north of $750 million at the box office. A sequel will almost certainly be happening eventually, with insider Daniel Richtman offering that Dwayne Johnson wants to oversee his corner of the Fast & Furious universe by producing and steering the creative direction.

Obviously, Johnson has already been heavily involved in the development and execution of Hobbs & Shaw, taking a producer’s credit via his Seven Bucks banner, so it’s hardly a massive shakeup for the property if Richtman’s information pans out. However, how much of say he actually gets over the finished product would be entirely up for debate, especially when Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious fingerprints may not be as strong as he wants people to think.