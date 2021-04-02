Dwayne Johnson Has Reportedly Contacted WB Execs About Restoring The SnyderVerse

What does the future hold for the SnyderVerse? Truthfully, we don’t know, but the more we hear about the machinations purportedly going on behind the scenes at Warner Bros., the clearer things start to become in theory.

It’s obvious that the studio have no interest in continuing on from where Zack Snyder’s Justice League left off, with the filmmaker’s intended five-film arc having been capped at three, and the credits rolling on the HBO Max exclusive bringing his tenure to a close. However, almost every report we’ve seen in the aftermath has indicated that the streaming service would be more than happy to pick up the pieces and move forward with the SnyderVerse, although there’s a legal and contractual can of worms that would have to be opened in order for it to happen.

AT&T own WarnerMedia and make the big decisions, but there are still a lot of people to appease. HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff and DC Films President Walter Hamada all seem to have vastly differing opinions on how to handle the roster of comic book content moving forward, and now Dwayne Johnson’s name is being bandied around.

As per the latest stories, the Black Adam star is keen to keep the SnyderVerse alive, to the extent that he’s reportedly spoken to the higher-ups at Warner Bros. about allowing him to play in the SnyderVerse sandbox. There’s also been talk that The Rock could even go over WB’s heads and straight to AT&T in order to plead his case, but the speculation has been so all-encompassing that we’re still a long way away from finding out the truth as to what happens next.