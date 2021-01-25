Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Developing Faster Sequel

Dwayne Johnson doesn’t make complicated movies by any stretch of the imagination, with the 48 year-old operating almost exclusively in the realm of the big budget action blockbusters. And if you factor in his upcoming slate that includes Netflix’s Red Notice, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, comic book adaptations Black Adam and Ball & Chain, along with the in-development Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji sequels, then he shows no signs of breaking any new ground in the near future.

In fact, you’d have to go all the way back to 2013 to find the last time he took a major role in a project that wasn’t either an action film, a comedy, or an action comedy. Indeed, since appearing in crime dramas Snitch and Empire State eight years ago, Johnson has either headlined or signed onto a further 21 projects that have essentially asked him to do the same thing over and over again.

He’s a much better actor than that, though, and one of his most overlooked and forgotten earlier vehicles might be getting a sequel. According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed, and that new Scream and Exorcist movies were in the works – there’ve been some talks about potentially revisiting the world of Faster.

Released in 2010, the year before Johnson began his relentless assault on the Hollywood A-list, the violent throwback only made $35 million at the box office on a budget of $24 million, and reviews were lukewarm at best. The concept was incredibly straightforward, too, with the leading man playing a released convict and driver named Driver, who ends up in the sights of a hitman known only as Killer, all while being pursued by a detective referred to as Cop.

That’s about the extent of the depth on display, but nobody’s going to say no to the idea of The Rock returning to R-rated grittier fare, and he hasn’t made anything like Faster for a long time. Of course, just because it’s in development that doesn’t mean the project will get off the ground, but we’re told that it’s a property that Johnson is keen to revisit.