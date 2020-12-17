Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Eyed For New Predator Movie

Over the last 30 years, any jacked and unproven actor who stars in an action movie has always invited comparisons or been named as the heir apparent to Arnold Schwarzenegger, who reigned supreme as the king of biceps and bullets throughout the 1980s and 90s. And after the Hollywood legend made a brief uncredited cameo in The Rundown, it appeared as though the Austrian Oak was endorsing Dwayne Johnson as his successor, which would technically make The Scorpion King his Conan the Barbarian in retrospect.

Of course, the former professional wrestler has more than established himself in his own right, although he’s emulated the Schwarzenegger formula for success by using an athletic and competitive background as the springboard to launch a lucrative career in the movie industry while balancing an ever expanding portfolio of outside interests. And in terms of living the American Dream, Arnie’s template isn’t a bad one to follow.

Now, insider Daniel Richtman claims that their dovetailing career paths could come even closer after reporting that Johnson is being eyed for a new installment in the Predator franchise. However, this isn’t the movie that’s been officially announced with 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg at the helm. Instead, it’s said to be a separate project, presumably the one that would act as a sequel to the severely underrated Predators and bring back Adrien Brody’s Royce, which Richtman reported on a few weeks ago.

Ignoring the completely speculative nature of an unconfirmed project being developed concurrently alongside yet another reboot for the property that’s eyeing a cast already, would fans love to see Dwayne Johnson in a Predator movie? Absolutely. However, there’s no guarantee that he’d even entertain the idea, especially when he’s got a jam-packed schedule over the next few years including Hobbs & Shaw sequels, the DCEU and a nascent partnership with Netflix to deal with.