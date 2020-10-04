Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Eyed For Transformers Role

After living up to his self-appointed moniker as ‘Franchise Viagra’ a decade ago by increasing the box office returns of Fast and Furious, Journey and G.I. Joe sequels by virtue of his mere presence, Dwayne Johnson has settled comfortably into his role as the world’s biggest and highest-paid movie star who almost exclusively appears in effects-heavy blockbusters that do solid business.

San Andreas, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and follow-up The Next Level, Rampage, Skyscraper and Hobbs & Shaw all cost at least $125 million to produce and have combined to earn billions of dollars, while his next effort Red Notice is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s biggest original projects ever, and he’s also getting into the superhero business with Black Adam.

Although it would be nice to see the 48 year-old try something different for a change and challenge himself as an actor, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Paramount want him to play a major role in one of the multiple Transformers movies currently in development. The tipster doesn’t offer any more specifics, but Johnson has admitted previously that he’d be down for a return to G.I. Joe, something we heard was on the cards a few months ago.

As such, it seems as if either the studio has changed their mind and now want him for Transformers instead, or he’s being eyed for both and will ultimately end up in only one of these franchises. In any case, Johnson could probably wipe out a Decepticon with his bare hands having already shown that technology is no match for his sheer might, but as both properties move through the rebooting process, we should get a better idea of where he could potentially fit in sooner rather than later.