Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Fight Sylvester Stallone In A Movie

As a gigantic man with a boundless supply of charisma and an imposing screen presence, Dwayne Johnson was always going to invite comparisons to 1980s and 90s action titans Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone when he made the full-time jump from the squared circle to the silver screen, but many beats of his movie career to date have hewed much closer to Arnie’s trajectory than Sly’s.

The Scorpion King saw Johnson take the Conan by Barbarian route by leading a swords and sorcery adventure in his first starring role, and the two even crossed paths via a passing of the torch cameo by Schwarzenegger in The Rundown, before he got his ass to Mars in Doom, which was no Total Recall by any stretch of the imagination. He also mimicked the family comedy aspect, but Tooth Fairy was hardly Kindergarten Cop, and that’s without even mentioning the repeated talk of a venture into politics.

However, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Johnson wants to fight Sylvester Stallone in a future movie, but the tipster doesn’t expound on his vague statement as to why the world’s highest-paid actor is allegedly so desperate to square off with a dude who turns 75 years old this year, what sort of film it could happen in, or anything else for that matter, so it’s all pretty murky to say the least.

We do know that Stallone has no intentions of retiring from the action genre any time soon, but it’s been a long time since he played a major role in a marquee studio blockbuster, although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and The Suicide Squad have shown that he’s fine with the idea of lending support in the sort of effects-heavy and spectacle-driven efforts that are Dwayne Johnson‘s bread and butter.