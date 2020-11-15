Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Be Involved In Justice League 2

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was originally set to tell the first half of a two-part story, with the sequel arriving after Ben Affleck’s The Batman. It would be an understatement to say that the landscape of the DCEU has changed pretty drastically since then, though, and we’re still waiting on Snyder to put his finishing touches on the all-star superhero blockbuster, while Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’ The Batman will be with us in March 2022.

If the Snyder Cut turns out to be the massive success that Warner Bros. are expecting, which it really needs to be given that the additional filming, post-production and marketing costs will have pushed the total budget for Justice League past the $500 million mark, then there’s every chance that the filmmaker could be welcomed back into the fold on a more permanent basis, and possibly even make an in-canon sequel.

While that’s all dependent on how the HBO Max exclusive fares, and it remains difficult to quantify what would deem it a worthwhile investment, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash weeks before it was made official – that if a Justice League 2 does happen, Dwayne Johnson has reportedly called dibs.

According to our intel, the actor’s told the studio that he wants to be involved in the next Justice League project should it end up coming to fruition, which makes sense when he’s already gone on record saying his Black Adam could destroy the entire team. How exactly he’d be involved remains unclear, but if Warner Bros. are on the fence about more outings for the franchise’s premiere team, then adding the world’s biggest movie star into the mix is certainly one way to guarantee that people will flock to their local theater to check it out.