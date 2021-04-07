Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Produce Man Of Steel 2

It looks like Superman’s future rests in the hands of Black Adam.

Despite the recent release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it’s become clear that Warner Bros. wants to kill the SnyderVerse and continue with their plans to reboot the DCEU. However, one major new player in the franchise is said to be having none of it. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is believed to be fighting to bring back Snyder’s League. Maybe even in his own version of Man of Steel 2.

According to Mikey Sutton of Geekosity, The Rock wants to produce the aforementioned sequel, which would see Henry Cavill return as the Last Son of Krypton. As previous reports have outlined, Johnson is a big fan of Snyder’s DC films and of his cast. He’s also known to be good pals with Cavill and has been campaigning to fight his Supes in the DCEU for years. And he’s not going to sit idly by and let that opportunity slip through his fingers.

Sutton writes that Johnson is pushing to get involved in the long-stalled Man of Steel sequel as a co-producer or executive producer. He wants the movie to be tied into his burgeoning Black Adam franchise, too, with it potentially leading into BA 2. As that sounds, this wouldn’t be another HBO Max exclusive, as The Rock apparently wants a full-on theatrical release.

Though this is pretty much the exact opposite of what Warner Bros. is planning on, Geekosity says that Johnson could win out here as he has AT&T backing him up. It was them who made the Snyder Cut happen in the first place and they have more faith in The Rock’s money-making abilities than the studio execs’.

“In the end, will AT&T allow WarnerMedia to tell The Rock he can’t do this? They can’t. The Rock is cash, and this is worth billions.”

Dwayne Johnson is looking more and more like the hero of the story for DC fans, but we’ll have to see if all this talk of Man of Steel 2 actually comes to anything.