Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Stay In The DCEU For At Least 6 Movies

Fourteen years after he first signaled his intentions to play the role, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is finally shooting and will explode into theaters next summer. Having spent so long attached to the project, it’s going to be far from a one-and-done effort from the actor, with plenty of sequel speculation already making the rounds.

There’s been a lot of chatter about The Rock being the man who can single-handedly #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, and while we’ll just have to wait and see on that front, it feels inevitable that we’re going to watch him face off against Zachary Levi’s Shazam! in the not too distant future, while several significant pieces are already in place for having Black Adam trade fists with Henry Cavill’s Superman.

The specifics of Johnson’s deal with Warner Bros. and DC Films haven’t been made public, but given that the world’s biggest movie star is set to headline an effort in cinema’s most bankable genre, the smart money is on Black Adam doing serious business at the box office and launching a multi-film series. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that the 48 year-old is hoping to stick around for at least 6 DCEU efforts, but doesn’t offer any details as to what they might be.

If Ben Affleck can become the first actor to play Batman in four live-action films without getting a solo outing of his own having even retired the cape and cowl at one stage, though, then there’s no reason why Johnson’s Black Adam won’t make it to half a dozen, especially given his sheer popularity among fans around the world and his clear love and appreciation for the comic book character he’s playing.