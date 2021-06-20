Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Thinks Black Adam Could Be The DCEU’s Best Movie Yet

What is the best movie to come out of the DCEU? As always, it’s completely dependent on each and every fan’s opinion, but most people would probably agree that it isn’t Suicide Squad. According to critics on Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes it’s Wonder Woman, but audiences on the review aggregation site have bestowed Zack Snyder’s Justice League with the highest score.

Aquaman, Birds of Prey and Shazam! all have plenty of supporters as well, and there’s no reason why The Flash won’t hit big given that it features both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman in a multiversal adventure. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Affleck would be returning for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut long before it was confirmed – that Dwayne Johnson believes Black Adam could turn out to be the one to beat.

Of course, as the producer and lead actor, he’ll be more confident than most that his superhero passion project will be able to deliver the goods, but we’re also talking about the world’s biggest movie star headlining an intergalactic space opera based on a comic book with decades of lore to draw inspiration from, so it possesses many key ingredients, and no shortage of potential, to find massive critical and commercial success.

Johnson’s blockbuster fare tends to please the crowds without garnering much in the way of widespread acclaim, but having spent fifteen years attached to Black Adam, you can guarantee that he’ll be pulling out all of the stops to ensure that it’s worth the wait. Although we won’t find out until next summer if it’ll go down in the history books as the very best that the DCEU has ever had to offer.