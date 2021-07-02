Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wanted To Work With Dave Bautista But Got Turned Down

Unless The Mandalorian‘s Sasha Banks goes on to enjoy a lengthy and fruitful career in Hollywood, most people’s perceptions of former professional wrestlers moving into the acting business instantly conjures up images of bulging biceps and action blockbusters, which is completely understandable when you look at Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista and John Cena.

All three are no strangers to a spot of running and gunning, but it doesn’t look as though we’re ever going to see them sharing the screen. Johnson and Cena are part of both the Fast & Furious franchise and the DCEU, but Bautista has no interest in getting lumped in with his former in-ring rivals, having helpfully offered a visual guide to push the idea he’s much more willing to branch out than his contemporaries.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Johnson wanted to work with Bautista on an unnamed project, but found his advances rebuffed. Of course, there’s no word on what this mystery movie was intended to be, and even if we overlook the incredibly convenient timing of the tipster’s information arriving at exactly the same time the Guardians of the Galaxy star is bashing his fellow ex-WWE stars in public to take it at face value, there was never any chance Bautista would agree to co-star with The Rock.

Not only has he slated Johnson’s acting abilities on more than one occasion in the past, but he also slammed the Fast & Furious series for good measure, even revealing he ignored Universal’s intent to offer him a role in the saga so he could pitch the studio Gears of War instead, so Dave Bautista is clearly happy to continue carving his own path.