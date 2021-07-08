Dwayne Johnson Reveals Release Date For Netflix Blockbuster Red Notice

A big budget blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot would be destined to earn hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, so it’s no surprise that many folks are viewing the upcoming Red Notice as Netflix’s most prominent in-house original ever.

From an investment standpoint it’s certainly number one, with production costs rumored to be hovering around the $200 million ballpark, which is no surprise when the trio of A-list superstars in the lead roles are all pocketing at least $20 million each. Johnson reunites with his Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber for Red Notice, while he’s also producing through his Seven Bucks banner.

The high concept globetrotting thriller follows Johnson’s Interpol agent, who gets drawn into action when the titular arrest warrant is issued, setting him on a collision course with Reynolds’ con artist and Gadot’s art thief. So far, we’ve only seen a brief snippet of footage in Netflix’s 2021 sizzle reel, but The Rock promised us that major news was coming soon.

Lo and behold, the world’s highest-paid actor has taken to social media and confirmed that Red Notice will premiere on November 12th, where it stands every chance of smashing the records set by Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction to become the most-watched Netflix movie of all-time.

🚨You’re officially on notice🚨@Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12🔥🌎 FBI’s top profiler.

World’s most wanted art thief.

And the greatest conman the world has never seen…@GalGadot@VancityReynolds#REDNOTICE 🥃 pic.twitter.com/O0mqkYCqGy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 8, 2021

Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot are all hugely popular and bankable stars with a proven action hero credentials, not to mention an abundance of charisma to spare. Now that the release date has been locked in, we should be expecting the first full-length trailer in the not too distant future, when we know Red Notice is a little over four months away from exploding onto the small screen.