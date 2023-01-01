Dwayne Johnson seems desperate for you to know that he’s Gen Z’s favorite actor

2023 is going to be an interesting year for Dwayne Johnson in the aftermath of his passion project Black Adam proving to be an embarrassingly fruitless endeavor, but it seems as though the 50 year-old is desperate for everyone to know that he’s down with the youth of today.

Having already made a point of sharing his status as Gen Z’s favorite onscreen performer with his millions of social media followers, The Rock is back at again, and this time he’s even presented a handy infographic to double down on his position as the number one most popular star among the demographic.

Thanks GenZ 🥃👊🏾

The half Black/half Samoan tattooed guy who’s only famous for wearing a fanny pack for the win 🥇🤣 https://t.co/sYSuU1lrkh — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 31, 2022

Based on the fact Black Adam failed to crack $400 million at the box office and was almost instantly discarded by James Gunn and Peter Safran when the duo took charge of DC Studios, we can infer that not a huge volume of Gen Z’s Johnson-supporting masses shelled out to pay for a ticket to see the comic book blockbuster in theaters.

Fortunately, though, Johnson’s immediate future appears to lie on streaming. The Seven Bucks founder is currently hard at work on Prime Video’s festive action comedy Red One, with the most recent reports indicating that Netflix is planning to shoot a pair of Red Notice sequels back-to-back long before 2023 draws to a close.

We’re barely a few hours into the new year, but that doesn’t mean we’re not intrigued to see how the self-styled “hardest worker in the room” recovers from his Black Adam setback, the sort of disappointment he’s rarely encountered during his time at the top of the Hollywood A-list.