Dwayne Johnson shares new video from his next blockbuster, which won’t end in an embarrassing franchise exile

Now that the dust may finally be starting to settle on the Black Adam debacle, questions are being asked over Dwayne Johnson‘s status as a certifiable box office draw, and with good reason.

After all, if the highest-paid and most popular star on the planet can’t even drive a comic book blockbuster set in an established shared universe to $400 million globally – and then be very publicly cast out on his ass in the aftermath – then it’s hard to call him a certified draw.

Mercifully, though, Johnson’s next franchise-launcher doesn’t have to worry about selling tickets or winning rave reviews, with festive action comedy Red One heading exclusively to Prime Video. Not only that, but the streaming service has already got plans for a sprawling multimedia mythology, so The Rock will be kept busy regardless of where the big screen dominoes fall.

Not that he’s taking it easy, with the actor and producer sharing a new behind the scenes clip that shows his dedication never wanes, even in the tiniest hours of the morning.

Netflix also has Johnson lined up for back-to-back Red Notice sequels, and given that the original became the platform’s most-watched original movie of all-time, it’d be safe to say that the 50 year-old remains bulletproof on streaming, even if his big screen prowess has taken a hit.

It’s even more coincidental that the similarly-named Red Notice and Red One could be his salvation, with the color suiting him a lot better than the Man in Black.