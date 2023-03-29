Dwayne Johnson unexpectedly gets dragged into fired Marvel exec’s bitter split from the company

An explosive battle between fired executive Victoria Alonso and her former employers at Marvel Studios and Disney is looming following her acrimonious exit after nearly two decades of dedicated servitude, but somehow Dwayne Johnson has managed to find his way into the conversation.

Shockwaves were sent around the industry when Kevin Feige’s most trusted lieutenant was kicked out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 17 years into her tenure, but things got even spicier when Alonso’s lawyer claimed she was “silenced” by the Mouse House and “terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible.”

Firing back, Disney mounted a counteroffensive with a rebuttal stating that she was fired for “an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy” that many have taken as her unauthorized involvement in Academy Award-nominated documentary Argentina, 1985. That may well have constituted her exit when any extracurricular activities need to be approved by the top brass, but where does Johnson fit into this?

In a report from Variety, it’s confirmed that Alonso working for Amazon Studios on the aforementioned doc saw her fail to notify Disney’s Management Audit Organization, who basically approve or deny any requests from contracted personnel to take part in projects outside of Mickey’s four walls.

One such person that did go to the committee was President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production Sean Bailey, who was given the okay to invest in Johnson’s Teremana tequila company. Alonso ignored the protocols and has reportedly paid the ultimate price for it, while someone even higher up the food chain was well within their rights to get in on The Rock’s booze line because they operated through the correct channels.